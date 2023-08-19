OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment Process Begins To Fill 7,276 Posts

The online registration for the recruitment process for the post of Medical Officers in Group-A (junior branch) has been initiated by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Candidates can apply by checking the opsc.gov.in. website. September 18 is the last date for the submission of the application form. No application fee is required for this year’s OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment.

OPSC Medical Officers recruitment drive is being conducted to fill in 7,276 medical officers’ posts. The age limit for the candidates as on January 1, 2023, is between the ages of 21 and 38 years old. Only those candidates will be considered eligible who are within the prescribed age limit and possess the required qualifications by the time of the submission of the application form.

The notification stated that a cumulative age relaxation benefit of 15 years will be provided to persons with disabilities belonging to SC/STSEBC. The educational qualification for recruitment is that the candidates must have an MBBS or equivalent degree from a medical institution and medical college recognized by the Medical Council of India. Candidates with degrees earned from foreign universities must possess a Conversion Certificate duly recognised by the Medical Council of India.

Advertisement

As per the pay matrix of ORSP Rule, 2017, a pay scale of Rs 56,100/-in Level-12, Cell-1 will be paid to the candidates. They will also be paid dearness and other allowances allowed by the Odisha government from time to time.

OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1- Go to the website opsc.gov.in

Step 2- Locate the link on the homepage and click on “Apply Online"

Step 3- Register yourself

Step 4- Put your details in the application form and upload the required documents.

Advertisement

Step 5- Submit the form