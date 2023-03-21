OPSC Recruitment 2023: Applications For 391 Assistant Executive Engineer Posts to Begin from March 29

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the official notice for recruitment to the post of assistant executive engineer (civil) and assistant executive engineer (mechanical). Candidates can apply for the above posts from March 29 onwards by visiting the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. The last date to register for the posts is April 28.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission plans to fill up a total of 391 posts in the organisation. Out of these, 362 positions are for the assistant executive engineer (civil) posts, and 29 openings for the assistant executive engineer (mechanical) posts. While filling up the application form, candidates are required to give their preference/choice of departments for the post of assistant executive engineer (civil).

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Apart from age criteria, candidates must hold a degree in engineering in civil for the vacancy of AEE (civil) and a degree in engineering in mechanical for the post of AEE (mechanical) or they can have an equivalent qualification from any university/institution that is recognised by the government or the candidate must be an associated member of the institution of engineers of India in civil or mechanical.

The minimum age requirement is 21 years while the maximum age limit is 38 years as on January 1, 2023. It is to be noted that candidates have been exempted from the payment of the application fee.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the “APPLY ONLINE" link that will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the application form for the relevant post.

Step 4: Then fill up the form correctly, upload all the required documents, and submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Keep a printout.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score. After verification of original certificates/documents and valid GATE scores, eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

