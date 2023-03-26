OPSC To Jharkhand SSC, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Finding the right job can be a time-consuming as well as tiring process. So, for those who are currently looking out for jobs or a change in profession, we have listed down a few companies that are actively hiring. Prestigious organisations like OPSC, IGNOU, SSC and Jharkhand SSC have released their recruitment notification and have also opened their registration window. If you are also looking for a job, here’s a list of the opening below:

OPSC Recruitment For 391 Assistant Executive Engineer Posts

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of assistant executive engineer (civil) and assistant executive engineer (mechanical). The registration process will open on Wednesday, March 29 and end on April 28. Candidates can register themselves for the vacancies on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. A total of 391 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants must be between 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

IGNOU Recruitment for 200 Junior Assistant-cum-Typist Posts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for the IGNOU Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) 2023. Interested candidates can submit their applications at recruitment.nta.nic.in. According to the notice, the deadline to apply for the recruitment test is April 20. For IGNOU JAT 2023 recruitment, the minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age requirement is 27 years. The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 200 Junior Assistant-cum-Typist posts via this recruitment drive. It is to be noted that the admit card release date, and timing or schedule of the exam will be announced later.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment For 205 Posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the online application process for the Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at ssc.nic.in on or before April 12. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 205 vacancies in several departments of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh. The computer-based recruitment exam is scheduled to be held tentatively in June-July 2023. While applying for the post, candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100. Those from the SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen categories as well as women candidates have been exempted from payment of a fee.

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment for 3120 PGT, TGT Posts

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued the official notification for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at jssc.nic.in. The application process will start on April 5 and conclude on May 4. A total of 3,120 PGT, TGT regular, and backlog vacancies will be filled through this recruitment campaign. Candidates should be 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

