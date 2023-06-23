Osmania University Releases CPGET 2023 Exam Dates At cpget.tsche.ac.in; Check Details Here

The Osmania University, Hyderabad, has released the schedule for the upcoming Common Post-Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET). Candidates who have registered for the CPGET 2023 examination can now access the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in to view the exam dates and timings. The CPGET is set to commence on June 30 and will conclude on July 10, as per the recently published timetable.

The postgraduate entrance test will be conducted in three shifts – morning, afternoon and evening. The first shift (morning) will be held from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, the second shift (afternoon) is from 1 pm to 2:30 pm and the third shift (evening) will take place from 4:30 pm to 6 pm. It is important to note that there is no entrance examination for the subjects such as Master of Arts (MA) in Arabic, Persian, Kannada, Marathi, and Theatre Arts.

The online application process for admission to postgraduate programmes at Osmania University concluded on June 20. Registered candidates will soon be getting their CPGET 2023 admit cards on the official website.

CPGET 2023: Exam Schedule

June 30:

Master of Social Work (MSW) - 9:30 am - 11:00 am.

M.Lib.I.Sc.(2years) / B.Lib.I.Sc.(1year) and M.Li.Sc.(1year) - 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm.

M.Sc. Geography - 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm.

July 2:

M.A. History and M.Sc. Chemistry: 9:30 am - 11:00 am.

M.Sc. Computer Science and M.Sc. BCESFSFTG&M: 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm.

M.A. Political Science and -M.Sc. Chemistry/ Pharmaceutical Chemistry (5years Integrated): 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm.

July 3:

M.A. Public Administration and M.Sc. Zoology: 9:30 am - 11:00 am.

M.A. Hindi, M.A. Sanskrit and M.A. Urdu: 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm.

M.A. English and M.Sc. Sericulture: 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm.

July 4:

M.A. Economics : 9:30 am - 11:00 am.

M.A. Telugu: 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm.

M.Sc. Psychology: 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

July 5:

M.Sc. Electronics and M.Sc. Geology - 9:30 am to11:00 am.

M.Sc. Physics and M.Sc. Biotechnology (5 years Integrated) - 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

M.Sc. Food Science and Technology and M.B.A (5 years Integrated) - 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

July 6:

M.A. Psychology, M.Sc. Biotechnology, and M.A. Economics (5years Integrated): 9:30 am - 11:00 am.

M.A. Islamic Studies and Master of Human Resource Management (MHRM) : 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm.

M.A. Sociology: 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm.

July 7:

M.A. Philosophy: 9:30 am - 11:00 am.

M.A. Linguistics: 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm.

July 9:

M.Com. and M.Sc. Botany - 9:30 am to11:00 am.

M.Sc. Statistics and M.Sc. Nutrition & Dietetics - 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

M.A. AIHCA and M.Sc. Mathematics - 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

July 10:

M.A. Journalism & Mass Communication - 9:30 am to11:00 am.

M.Ed. and M.P.Ed. - 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.