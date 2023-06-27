OSSC CGL Main Exam 2022 Schedule Released at ossc.gov.in

The written examination schedule for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Main 2022 has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). A total of 6,785 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. Candidates can check and download the Main examination schedule on the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

The CGL Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 22 and July 23 only in Bhubaneswar. The admit card for the CGL Main exam will be available on OSSC’s website from July 15. Candidates will be able to access the hall tickets by using their user id and password on the portal.

As per the official timetable issued by the commission, Paper - I (Language) will be held on July 22 from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM for a total of 100 marks. Paper - II (General Studies) is scheduled on July 23 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM for 100 marks and the Mathematics exam will take place on July 23 from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM for another 100 marks.

“The PwD candidates who have opted for taking assistance of a scribe in the Online Application form may apply for taking permission in the prescribed format along with the Admission Letter and required documents and send the same through an email to orissassc@gmail.com by July 17. Under no circumstances a PwD candidate shall be allowed to use Scribe in the examination without taking prior permission from the Commission," read the official notification.

OSSC CGL Main Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Visit OSSC’s official website at ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘What’s New’ section click on the admit card link when available.

Step 3: On the new window, log in using the details and click on submit.