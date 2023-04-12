OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Exam Result To Be Out Soon For 7,483 Vacancies, Steps To Check

The results for the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Nursing Officer Exam will reportedly be out this week. As per media reports, the officials are almost done with the paper checking and are planning to release the results before April 16. The OSSSC Nursing Officer Exam 2023 was conducted on March 19 for 7,483 vacancies and the administration released the answer key three days later, on March 22.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for the Nursing Officer position will be invited for subsequent rounds of selection. These rounds will include document verification and a medical examination, which will be conducted before the final appointment is made. It is important for all applicants to note that the Nursing Officer Cut-Off 2023 will be determined based on their exam scores.

The Odisha Nursing Officer Merit List 2023 will enable all candidates to check their ranking in the written exam. This merit list will be available on the official website along with the exam results.

The OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2023 will include the official cut-off qualifying marks, which are expected to be higher than previous years based on the exam analysis. The cutoff marks for different categories, as per media reports, are anticipated to be as follows: General - 70, OBC & EWS - 65, SC - 55, ST - 50, etc.

OSSSC NURSING OFFICER RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

STEP 1: Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in.

STEP 2: Go to the ‘Recruitment News’ section on the homepage.

STEP 3: Click on ‘Nursing Officer Recruitment Result 2023’. A login page will appear on the screen.

STEP 4: Enter your login credentials and click on the submit button.

STEP 5: The scorecard and other details will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam will qualify for the subsequent selection round, scheduled for May or June 2023. Following the results, the OSSSC will invite shortlisted candidates for document verification. During the verification process, candidates must present all of their original documents. Failure to do so will result in disqualification. Passing the medical exam is mandatory for the confirmation of a candidate’s employment.

After the verification of documents, candidates will receive interview calls at various locations within three to four weeks. The OSSSC will inform the candidates about the position they have been selected for in a period of two-three months after the interview. It is recommended that candidates regularly visit the OSSSC website to stay updated on all recruitment-related information.

