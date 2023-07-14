OSSSC PEO 2023 Answer Key to be Released Soon at osssc.gov.in

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is preparing to release the OSSSC PEO answer key anytime soon, although an official confirmation is awaited by the commission. Once released, candidates can check their answer key through the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC PEO (Primary Education Officer) Answer Key is based on the marking scheme. For each correct answer, there will be one mark. While 0.50 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

OSSSC PEO exam: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Navigate to osssc.gov.in, the official website of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

Step 2: Choose the login option that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Before submitting, enter your OSSSC PEO login credentials.

Step 4: Your OSSSC PEO answer key pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Cross-check your answers and if required, download the answer key for reference.

OSSSC PEO exam: How to calculate marks

— First, download the OSSSC PEO answer key from the official site of OSSSC.

— Then, compare your answers with the ones mentioned in the answer key.

— Allocate the assigned marks per question for every correct answer.

— Subtract the penalty points, if any, for each wrong answer.

— Combine the total score for the questions with correct answers.

— Now, subtract the marks for incorrect answers, if applicable.

— Sum up all the marks to calculate the OSSSC PEO scores.