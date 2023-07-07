Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Over 100 Universities Across India To Join FYUP This Year, Others To Join In 2024: UGC Chief

The Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) allows students to earn credits each year, multiple entry-exits and the option to do a major and a minor in two different disciplines

Reported By: Vatsala Shrangi

Edited By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 12:31 IST

New Delhi, India

The framework for FYUP was notified by the higher education regulator last December for all central universities (Representative Image)
As many as 101 universities across the country will implement the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) from the new academic session starting August this year. While some universities will be starting it for all courses, others plan to launch it for select programmes.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), while 19 of these are central universities, including the likes of Delhi University (DU) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), 42 ‘deemed to be’ universities, 22 state universities and 18 state-private universities have opted for the multidisciplinary four-year degree programme.

Among the states, higher education institutions from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Bihar, have opted for the four-year framework. This will allow students to earn credits each year, multiple entry-exits and the option to do a major and a minor in two different disciplines.

The framework for FYUP was notified by the higher education regulator last December for all central universities, while states and other private institutions were urged to adopt the programme. However, of the 56 centrally-funded universities, only 19 have opted for it so far while others are yet to implement it.

Some of the central universities besides DU and AMU opting for the new framework include Central University of Jammu, Viswa-Bharati, Assam University, Tezpur University, Sikkim University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University and National Sanskrit University, among others. Some of these universities have opted for FYUP for all courses being offered, including vocational courses, while others signed up for select courses, initially opting for Humanities, Commerce and Economics.

“Over 100 universities are going to start FYUP this session while others too will join the course by next year, as some of the institutions needed more time to switch to the four-year mode. Also, the number of disciplines in which the four-year programme is being offered will increase by the next session. No state would want its students to lag behind at a time when all others are offering four-year UG course," said Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairperson, UGC.

    • The FYUP has been formulated in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which has its focus on skill-based education and a multi-disciplinary approach. Under the new framework, each year has been divided into two semesters. If students exit after a year (with 40 credits), they will be given a UG certificate.

    Those leaving after two years (with 80 credits) will be eligible for a UG diploma, and those after three years (with 120 credits), a Bachelor’s degree. Students who leave before three years will be able to rejoin within three years of their exit and will have to complete the degree within a stipulated period of seven years. It is only after they complete four years (160 credits) that students will be eligible for a Bachelor’s degree with honours or research.

    About the Author

    Vatsala Shrangi

    first published: July 07, 2023, 12:03 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 12:31 IST
