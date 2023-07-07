Over 100 Universities Across India To Join FYUP This Year, Others To Join In 2024: UGC Chief

As many as 101 universities across the country will implement the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) from the new academic session starting August this year. While some universities will be starting it for all courses, others plan to launch it for select programmes.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), while 19 of these are central universities, including the likes of Delhi University (DU) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), 42 ‘deemed to be’ universities, 22 state universities and 18 state-private universities have opted for the multidisciplinary four-year degree programme.

Also Read- FYUP: How Different is the Programme from 3-Year Undergrad Degree? Will DU Follow New Norms?

Advertisement

Among the states, higher education institutions from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Bihar, have opted for the four-year framework. This will allow students to earn credits each year, multiple entry-exits and the option to do a major and a minor in two different disciplines.

The framework for FYUP was notified by the higher education regulator last December for all central universities, while states and other private institutions were urged to adopt the programme. However, of the 56 centrally-funded universities, only 19 have opted for it so far while others are yet to implement it.

Some of the central universities besides DU and AMU opting for the new framework include Central University of Jammu, Viswa-Bharati, Assam University, Tezpur University, Sikkim University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University and National Sanskrit University, among others. Some of these universities have opted for FYUP for all courses being offered, including vocational courses, while others signed up for select courses, initially opting for Humanities, Commerce and Economics.

“Over 100 universities are going to start FYUP this session while others too will join the course by next year, as some of the institutions needed more time to switch to the four-year mode. Also, the number of disciplines in which the four-year programme is being offered will increase by the next session. No state would want its students to lag behind at a time when all others are offering four-year UG course," said Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairperson, UGC.