Over 1,000 Students Benefited from Delhi University's Fee Waiver Scheme So Far: Official

More than a thousand students from poor financial backgrounds studying at Delhi University have received the benefit of the varsity’s fee waiver scheme so far, an official said on Friday.

Eighty per cent of them have received a full waiver of their fees, the official told PTI, adding that the amount of the benefit to more than Rs 1 crore.

The DU announced the fee-waiver scheme in November last year. The waiver includes all components of the fees paid by the students barring those for examination and hostel.

Under the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) launched by the University of Delhi, so far 1,009 needy students have received benefits of about Rs 1 crore, DU’s Dean of Students Welfare Pankaj Arora told PTI.

Advertisement

The Dean of the Students Welfare Office collected the necessary data from the deserving candidates. Around 1,700 applications were received for the scheme for financially weak students, an official said on Friday.

“After due verification, which includes the home visit of the applicants, we shortlisted 1,340 students and asked them to submit some documents and undertakings. We have received the documents of 1,009 and we are pleased to inform you that the list of students for the disbursement of fee waivers is finalised," Arora said.

He said this scheme reflects the Government of India’s “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ motto.

Arora said recognising the need for affirmative action as mandated by the Constitution of India, the university is committed to extending the benefits of equity, access, and quality education to financially weak students.

“In line with this commitment, the university has announced a financial support scheme that will provide fee waivers to economically weak students. During its centenary celebrations, the FSS is a testament to the university’s commitment to providing an inclusive and enabling environment for all students," he noted.

Students belonging to financially weak backgrounds can get up to 100 per cent fee waiver, depending on their family income.

Advertisement

A full-time bona fide student studying in the university is eligible to apply for it. A student with annual family income less than Rs 4 lakh is eligible for up to a 100 per cent fee waiver, while students with a family income of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per year can apply for a 50 per cent waiver.

Read all the Latest Education News here