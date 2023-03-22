Over 500 Sportspersons in UP to Get Govt Jobs: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said more than 500 sportspersons from the state will be absorbed into the police force and other administrative departments here soon.

The chief minister made the announcement at the opening ceremony of the five-day 71st All India Police Athletics Cluster Championship being organised at the PAC Ground.

“The event is taking place in the state after a gap of 10 years. I am also glad that the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which is performing its duty on India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan very efficiently, is one of the organisers of the event," Adityanath said in a statement.

The participation of 1,300 sportspersons from 32 districts has taken the championship to a new level this year, he said.

Advertisement

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have seen sports culture develop in the country in the last nine years, the CM said.

Not only has the participation of sportspersons increased in the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, but they are also winning medals in these competitions, he said.

Yogi informed that around 2,000 to 2,500 sportspersons are getting associated with sports events in every parliamentary constituency of the state with Sansad Khel Mahotsava.

“The government is also building sports grounds in villages, mini stadiums in blocks and stadiums in districts along with sports colleges. Programme to give sports kits to Yuva Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal is also happening," Adityanath said.

Read all the Latest Education News here