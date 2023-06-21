Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » Over 9 Lakh Jobs Created Under PM Modi Leadership Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Over 9 Lakh Jobs Created Under PM Modi Leadership Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Sharing details on the data, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh stated that 8,82,191 vacancies in the central government have been filled in the last nine years

Advertisement

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 12:33 IST

New Delhi, India

He talked about the effectiveness of the Prime Minister's Rozgar Mela program in facilitating large-scale hiring, which resulted in the distribution of over 70,000 appointment letters throughout each campaign (File photo/Twitter)
He talked about the effectiveness of the Prime Minister's Rozgar Mela program in facilitating large-scale hiring, which resulted in the distribution of over 70,000 appointment letters throughout each campaign (File photo/Twitter)

Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, recently highlighted the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in increasing the number of government jobs by 9 lakh. In accordance with the comparative data presented by the minister, the employment opportunities surpassed the previous record of 6 lakh set by the UPA government during its tenure from 2004 to 2013.

While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Jitendra Singh provided comparative data to support his statement, demonstrating the substantial progress made by the Modi government in job creation nationwide. He talked about the effectiveness of the Prime Minister’s Rozgar Mela program in facilitating large-scale hiring, which resulted in the distribution of over 70,000 appointment letters throughout each campaign.

Sharing details on the data, Jitendra Singh stated that 8,82,191 vacancies in the central government have been filled in the last nine years. He further named three big government organisations that recruited candidates in large numbers. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) employed 50,906 eligible candidates during 2014-23 when compared to 45,431 applicants during 2004-13. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) selected 4,00,691 candidates as opposed to 2,07,563 under the UPA.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Dharmendra Shares A Warm Moment With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Karan Deol's Wedding; Pic Goes Viral
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Ibrahim, Palak Party Together | Alia Jets Off For Vacation With Ranbir, Raha; Takes Deepika's Quiz
  • Kiara Advani Wears Same Jacket As Sara Ali Khan For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Event | Who Wore It Better?

    • While the Regional Rural Bank (RRBs) offered government jobs to 4,30,592 aspirants from 2004 to 2013. Jitendra Singh also talked about PM Modi’s commitment to creating new opportunities in various sectors. He specifically mentioned the remarkable growth of biotech companies during the Modi government’s tenure, which increased from 50 to 6,000. The Union Minister drew attention to the success of programs such as the Aroma Mission, which has played a significant role in boosting the bamboo and Khadi industry.

    As a result of these initiatives, there has been a substantial growth in revenue.“Promotions were stalled under the previous government due to various factors including departmental delays and subjudice matters resulting in demotivation of employees. These hurdles were overcome due to the reforms, this is not only in the form of Governance reforms but also has socioeconomic impact," Jitendra Singh said. In addition to hiring in large numbers, he stated that 9,000 people were promoted in 2022 and 4,000 promotions are expected this year.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from bei...Read More

    first published: June 21, 2023, 12:33 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 12:33 IST
    Read More