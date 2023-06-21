Over 9 Lakh Jobs Created Under PM Modi Leadership Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, recently highlighted the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in increasing the number of government jobs by 9 lakh. In accordance with the comparative data presented by the minister, the employment opportunities surpassed the previous record of 6 lakh set by the UPA government during its tenure from 2004 to 2013.

While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Jitendra Singh provided comparative data to support his statement, demonstrating the substantial progress made by the Modi government in job creation nationwide. He talked about the effectiveness of the Prime Minister’s Rozgar Mela program in facilitating large-scale hiring, which resulted in the distribution of over 70,000 appointment letters throughout each campaign.

Sharing details on the data, Jitendra Singh stated that 8,82,191 vacancies in the central government have been filled in the last nine years. He further named three big government organisations that recruited candidates in large numbers. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) employed 50,906 eligible candidates during 2014-23 when compared to 45,431 applicants during 2004-13. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) selected 4,00,691 candidates as opposed to 2,07,563 under the UPA.