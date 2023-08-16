Palghar School Gets Bomb Call, Cops Checking Students' Bags

A school in Palghar was checked thoroughly on Monday after it got a call that a bomb was placed in the bag of a student, a police official said.
The call was received at 3:30 PM after which a bomb detection and disposal squad as well as dog squad were deployed, he said.
“All the students and staff were asked to leave while bags are being checked," the official said.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: August 16, 2023, 12:26 IST
last updated: August 16, 2023, 13:14 IST