Trends :CTET Admit CardUnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Palghar School Gets Bomb Call, Cops Checking Students' Bags

Palghar School Gets Bomb Call, Cops Checking Students' Bags

Students and staff of the school in Palghar were asked to leave their bags to be checked after a bomb threat was received

Advertisement

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 13:14 IST

Palghar, India

The call was received at 3:30 PM after which a bomb detection and disposal squad as well as dog squad were deployed (Representative Image)
The call was received at 3:30 PM after which a bomb detection and disposal squad as well as dog squad were deployed (Representative Image)

A school in Palghar was checked thoroughly on Monday after it got a call that a bomb was placed in the bag of a student, a police official said.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The call was received at 3:30 PM after which a bomb detection and disposal squad as well as dog squad were deployed, he said.

    “All the students and staff were asked to leave while bags are being checked," the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    • Tags:
    first published: August 16, 2023, 12:26 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 13:14 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App