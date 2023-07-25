'Passion for Math' Pushed Atul Nadig Win Gold Medal at International Mathematical Olympiad

“Math problems and math itself are beautiful and I discovered that it was something I was passionate about," said Atul Shatavart Nadig who represented India at International Mathematical Olympiad. Along with five other candidates, Atul represented India at the forum and bought laurels back home after winning a gold medal for the country. It was nothing less than a dream for Atul and his parents who motivated him to participate in the international level Olympiad.

Being a math enthusiast from the beginning, it was the Olympiad that made Atul realise that the subject is beyond what he learned in school. “In classes 9th and 10th, I used to try to broaden my horizon and then I discovered that there was so much more in math than we are taught in school," said Atul whose both parents are engineers.

Sharing his preparation strategy, Atul said he prepared all himself by using online resources. “I used websites like The Art Of Problem Solving, which has a lot of resources in terms of problems and their solutions and I joined an online math club Discord Servers, where I could interact with other subject enthusiasts and that really helped me a lot because in schools I wasn’t able to find anyone who was interested in Math like I was. Hence, it was amazing to meet other people," said Atul, who scored 95 per cent in the CBSE class 12th board examination.

To follow his passion for Math, Atul has enrolled himself at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States, and will pursue mathematics in computer science. He also wants to contribute to the subject’s research part.