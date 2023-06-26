Patna Schools Ordered To Remain Closed Until June 28 As Heat Wave Persists

Due to the continuing heat wave in the region, the Patna District Magistrate declared on Saturday that the closure of all academic activities up to class 12 in Patna will be extended till June 28. The notification came as an extension to an earlier injunction that had been in force until June 24.

The decision was made as a precautionary step to guarantee the safety of students in the district’s regions with high temperatures and humidity.

The Patna District Magistrate, Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, issued a directive ordering all government and private schools to stay closed until June 28. This shutdown affects elementary schools, Anganwadi centres, and all district schools. However, due to Eid al-Adha, there will be a day off on June 29, and schools are expected to resume classes on June 30. The order will take effect as of today, June 26 and will be in force until June 28. Due to sweltering heat waves in neighbouring areas as well as a daytime high of 44 degrees Celsius in the capital city of Bihar, the closure was decided to be postponed.

Due to the persistent heat wave in Bihar, the Patna District Administration had earlier on June 17 issued guidelines ordering all schools closed from June 19–24 for students up to the 12th grade. The District Magistrate highlighted that the decision was taken in recognition of the health hazards that the harsh weather conditions posed to young children’s lives and their health. Previously, the District Administration had prohibited all academic activity from June 12 to June 18.