Patnaik Directs Closure of Schools, Anganwadi Centres Till April 16 Amid Sweltering Heat

Patnaik Directs Closure of Schools, Anganwadi Centres Till April 16 Amid Sweltering Heat

Odisha Tuesday turned into a virtual cauldron as the mercury crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark at nine places

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 10:52 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

The IMD has issued a heat-wave warning for several districts from April 13-15 (File photo: PTI)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the administration to keep all anganwadi centres and schools closed from April 12 till April 16 in view of rising temperatures across the state.

He also asked officials to ensure smooth supply of drinking water and continuous power supply.

“In view of intense heat wave condition, anganwadis and all schools, both government and private up to Class 12, will remain closed from tomorrow till April 16," Patnaik said in an official order.

Baripada recorded the highest temperature at 41.6 degrees Celsius, while state capital Bhubaneswar saw a maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.

The IMD has issued a heat-wave warning for several districts from April 13-15, including Balasore, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.

“Due to northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the maximum temperature is very likely to rise further by 3-4 degrees Celsius in interior Odisha during the next four days, and at many places in other districts of the state," it said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 12, 2023, 10:52 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 10:52 IST
