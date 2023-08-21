Patna's Development Management Institute Invites Applications For Non-teaching Posts

Development Management Institute (DMI) of Patna has released a notification for the recruitment of various government posts for those who are eyeing jobs in the non-teaching sector. The posts include the likes of Manager, IT Officer, Library Assistant, Accountant and Program Assistant.

The application process for this recruitment drive will be done via online mode. The details for admission can be found by visiting the official website of DMI https://dmi.ac.in/. The last date to fill out the application form is August 25, 2023.

Educational Qualification Required:

Advertisement

Manager-Academic Program-MBA

Secretary- PG in any discipline

Program Assistant (PGP)- Graduation in any discipline

Program Assistant (CEP)- Degree or PG in Business Administration

Accountant- Degree in Commerce or Finance

IT Enabled Services Assistant- Degree in Computer Science or Computer Application

Library Assistant- Degree in Library and Information Science

Maintenance Engineer cum Supervisor (Civil or Electrical)- Diploma or Degree in that particular branch of Engineering.

Age Limit:

The upper age limits for the various posts are:

Male (Unreserved Category)- 42 years

Female (Unreserved Category)- 45 years

Male and female (OBC and EBC Category)- 45 years

Male and female (SC and ST)- 47 years

How to apply for DMI Patna Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of DMI at https://dmi.ac.in/.

Go to the home page of the website.

Click on the ‘Current Staff Openings’ tab on the home page.

Select the post that you want to apply to.

Click on the ‘link to apply’ written next to your desired post.

Advertisement

Then register in the portal that displays on your screen.

You will have to enter your valid credentials which are required.

Submit the form after entering the information.