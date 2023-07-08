Performing Grade Index 2021-22: Chandigarh, Punjab Best Performers In School Education

The Union Ministry Of Education has released the Performance Grade Index for the year 2021-22. The report released on Friday reveals Chandigarh and Punjab as the best performers in imparting school education across all spectrums like learning outcomes, equity and infrastructure among others. Chandigarh and Punjab have been ranked sixth on the index. States and UTs are rated by the PGI in ten categories. No state or UT was able to place in the top five. Punjab and Chandigarh are at the “Prachesta -2" level, where a state needs to receive 641 to 700 out of a possible 1,000 points.

At the level below them, there are six states and UTs. With scores ranging from 581-640, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu have been assigned to the seventh level, Prachesta-3. With scores ranging from 401 to 460 (Akanshi-3), Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Mizoram are included at the bottom of the list. Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh were the top-performing states in 2017, scoring between 901 and 950 points out of a possible 1,000.

Advertisement

This year, no state or union territory is able to make place at top 1. As mentioned in the report the major aim of the Performance Grade Index is creation of an environment that would nudge each state and UT to improve its performance continuously. The report further mentions that the difference between the maximum and minimum scores that each state received was 259, or 39% of the minimum points. Hence in such circumstances, Arunachal Pradesh needs to work harder to take the top spot. This discrepancy was 51% in 2017–18, showing that PGI also assisted in closing the performance gap over time, maybe as a result of government initiatives like the look East strategy claims the Union Education Report.