Perks A Suspended SDM Enjoys While The Enquiry Is Underway

In the last few days, SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate) Jyoti Maurya has hit the headlines quite often, mostly due to allegations that she has faced from her husband. Her husband Alok Maurya has alleged that he arranged for money and paid for his wife to study, which resulted in her receiving a government job but Jyoti’s behaviour towards him changed after she became SDM. The ongoing case has led to interest generating among people regarding the post of SDM. Many people are searching up the perks one enjoys in this post and hence today we are going to tell you about the benefits an SDM receives even if they are suspended due to any irregularity/misuse of post or violation of service rule. An employee is suspended so that he cannot influence the investigation while in office, but most of the perks and benefits are retained until and unless the investigation finds them guilty.

Any government employee who is suspended receives half pay for three months or 90 days. The employee begins receiving 75% of the salary if the investigation takes longer than expected and is not finished in three months. The next six months will still be covered by the 75% salary. He receives his full income, though, even if the probe is not finished in six months. After an investigation, the employee is paid in full if they are found to be faultless. The post of SDM is subject to this regulation as well.

Facilities like the government residence and vehicles are not taken away from the SDM once suspended till the investigation is finished. Using a government vehicle for business is permitted. In addition, the staff members and security guards employed by the residential complex will still perform their services. In addition, travel expenses are reimbursed for going to deliver a witness statement in court or taking part in a departmental investigation. Even after the suspension of the SDM, the medical facility provided to him and his family continues.