Permanent Faculty Members Can Guide PhD Scholars During Probation Period: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a clarification over the eligibility criteria for promotions under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). The clarification comes after the UGC received several queries from stakeholders in regard to the terms of eligibility criteria for guiding PhD Scholars.

“Eligible permanent faculty members can guide Ph.D. scholars during their probation period also," the commission said in a notice. UGC discussed the matter in its 565th meeting that was held on January 20. The commission has further requested all the universities to follow the CAS provision of promotion and also comply with its decision.

Earlier in January, UGC had released a clarification on the eligibility criteria for CAS promotions of university teachers from academic level 12 to academic level 13A and level 13A to academic level 14. The commission made the clarifications concerning the terms “Evidence of having guided at least one PhD candidate" and “evidence of successfully guided doctoral candidate". In a meeting in November last year, the commission also resolved queries regarding the eligibility of promotions of university teachers.

Advertisement

What is CAS?

Career Advancement Scheme as the name suggests means career advancement procedure that has been adopted by the universities as per UGC regulations. This scheme will apply for advancement of careers of teachers at the university. It is an essential factor of a structure wherein an individual faculty member can move to a higher post and/or pay in the absence of a clear vacancy.

To apply for CAS, a candidate must hold a PhD degree in the subject concerned/allied/relevant discipline. Should have completed a minimum of ten research publications in the UGC-listed journals out of which three research papers ought to have been published during the assessment period. They should also have evidence of successfully guiding doctoral candidates.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a Self-Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams platform called SATHEE. This self-paced assessment platform has been created by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The SATHEE platform was developed for students to prepare for all kinds of competitive exams such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), and others that take place in the country.

Read all the Latest Education News here