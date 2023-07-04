PGCIL Opens Apprenticeship Applications For 1045 Posts; Know Eligibility Criteria

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, a Maharatna company under the Ministry of Power of the Government of India, has invited applications for the 1045 posts as Trade Apprentice that started on July 1 and will conclude on July 31. These posts are available in various trades for its following regions and across the country. Interested and qualified candidates may submit an online application for these positions on or before the last date.

Region Wise Apprenticeship Vacancy

Corporate Centre, Gurugram- 53

Northern Region, Faridabad- 135

Northern Region, Jammu- 79

Northern Region, Lucknow- 93

Eastern Region, Kolkata- 67

Eastern Region, Patna- 70

North Eastern Region, Shillong- 115

Odisha Project, Bhubaneswar- 47

Western Region, Nagpur-105

Western Region, Vadodara- 106

Southern Region, Hyderabad-70

Southern Region, Bangalore-105

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Apprentice: Full-time, a four-year program requiring a B.E (Bachelor of Engineering), B.Tech (Bachelor of Science), or B.Sc. (Engg.)(Bachelor of Science in Engineering) in the relevant engineering trade.

HR Executive: MBA (HR) or equivalent, as well as a postgraduate diploma in personnel management or personnel management & industrial relations (both two years full time).

PR Assistant: Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC), Bachelor of Mass Communication (BMC), or equivalent degree (3 years full-time course).

ITI (Industrial Training Institute): ITI in the relevant trades for a full-time program.

Selection Process

The selection will be done based on marks obtained in the required qualification that applies to the particular trade. Candidates who have been shortlisted must appear for document verification. Letters of engagement will be issued to candidates upon the successful completion of document verification, submission of a medical certificate in the required format, and execution of an apprenticeship contract agreement.

How To Apply

Before applying, applicants must register themselves first as a candidate or student on the website of NAPS for HR Executive, CSR Executive, Executive Law, or ITI (Electrician) at https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or NATS for a Degree or Diploma in Engineering at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. The applicants must then complete or update their profile by uploading all necessary documents.