Plaksha University Partners With Cornell University To Foster Research Collaborations, Student Exchange

Plaksha University, a technical institution in Mohali, Punjab, has signed a Memorandum of Association with Cornell University that aims to promote international academic exchange, strengthen academic and scientific collaborations, and support jointly conducted research efforts.

This collaboration intends to generate high-impact opportunities by bringing together teachers, students, alumni, and communities from both universities. Additionally, a two-way student exchange programme will soon be launched between the two universities.

Prof. Rudra Pratap, Founding Vice-Chancellor of Plaksha University, commented on the collaboration with Cornell University, saying, “It perfectly aligns with our goal of addressing global grand challenges. This collaboration will allow our faculty and students to access top-of-the-line research facilities at both institutions, co-create innovative programs in education and research, and work together to address the complex challenges of our society."

In order to facilitate research cooperation in the areas of renewable energy and digital agriculture, the universities have also framed proposals for Cornell faculty to visit Plaksha University for workshops. For the purpose of establishing an authentically global classroom atmosphere, both universities will engage in collaborative teaching.

“It is an outstanding opportunity for our students to hone their practical skills, gain experience of working in culturally diverse teams, and contribute to their personal and professional growth," Prof. Pratap added

Wendy Wolford, Vice Provost for International Affairs, Cornell University, addressed the collaboration and highlighted how Plaksha University’s leadership team, faculty, staff, and students are all fully committed to interdisciplinary, tech-focused research and teaching collaborations around grand challenges. “Cornell has a lot to learn from Plaksha, and we are excited to be exploring collaborations on multiple levels," Wolford added.

The association between the two universities will encourage professor, student, and research scholar visits and exchanges, which will ultimately support cooperative studies into global concerns, information sharing, creation of projects, and publications. The joint effort will provide students with opportunities for internships in each of the institutions’ laboratories.

