PM Modi Distributes Over 70,000 Appointment Letters to New Recruits in Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 70,000 appointment letters today to newly-inducted recruits and virtually addressed the appointees via video conferencing. The Rozgar Mela was organised at 44 locations across the country.

The recruitments are taking place across central government departments as well as state governments and Union Territories supporting this initiative.

The recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the government in various ministries and departments, including the Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Department of Water Resources, Department of Personnel and Training and the Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

While addressing the appointees, PM Modi said, “During the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, when the country is working on the path of development, it is a great honour to get the opportunity to work as a government employee. The people of this country have taken the resolution to make India a developed country."

PM Modi also applauded the growth in the Banking Sector. He said, “Today India is one of the countries where the banking sector is considered to be the strongest but this was not the situation nine years ago… Our banking sector has seen massive destruction during the previous govt."