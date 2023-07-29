PM Modi Inaugurates Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 Today At Pragati Maidan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 today, July 29 at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam will be held on July 29 and 30. The ‘Samagam’ is held in conjunction with the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Samagam will consist of sixteen sessions with discussions on various topics. This includes, among other things, Equitable and Inclusive Education, National Institute Ranking Framework, Internationalisation of Education, Access to Quality Education and Governance, and Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Group Issues.

Prime Minister Modi unveiled the first instalment of funding from the PM SHRI Scheme during the programme. The schools under this scheme will educate students to become active, productive, and contributing citizens for the purpose of constructing an equitable, inclusive, and plural society, as envisioned by the NEP 2020.

Prime Minister Modi also unveiled books on education and skill development that have been translated into 12 Indian languages. Prime Minister inaugurated two days Shiksha Mahakumbh with his inaugural address at the event. The opening event of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 began with Prime Minister Modi being welcomed by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This is the second edition of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, which coincides with the National Environment Policy 2020.

Before the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with children at the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023. He went to an exhibition put on by students all throughout the country. The inaugural session began at 10 a.m. and was broadcast live on Doordarshan, major TV stations, YouTube, and other platforms. The live webcast was accessible at webcast.gov.in/moe.