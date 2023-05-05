PM Modi Prepones Karnataka Roadshow Due to NEET UG 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bengaluru roadshow got rescheduled once again, as there is National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) examinations on May 7 at 2 pm. The roadshow might have led to a traffic snarl and caused inconvenience for medical aspirants appearing in the examination.

The BJP has now decided that a 26-kilometer roadshow will be preponed to May 6 and the rest eight kilometers will be covered on May 7, which is set to conclude by 11.30 am.

The national president of BJP Yuva Morcha and Lok Sabha MP of Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya, tweeted, “On account of NEET exams on 7th of May, Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi Ji directed us to prepone the 26 km road show to the 6th of May and shorten the roadshow distance on 7th to conclude it before 1130 am. His one-line directive was - ‘I don’t want even a single medical student in Bengaluru to be inconvenienced’. Proud to belong to a political party that is so sensitive & responsible to our students."

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) had also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Election Officer and the Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take steps for smooth conduct of the NEET UG exam 2023.

Initially, PM Modi’s 36 kilometers roadshow was scheduled on Saturday, and it was planned in a way that PM Modi could cover 17 constituencies in Bengaluru on a single day. However, the roadshow was later divided into two days, which are Saturday and Sunday.

Yesterday, NEET aspirants took to Twitter requesting the NTA officials for a solution as PM Modi’s election rally ahead of Karnataka Legislative Assembly election may make it difficult for candidates to reach the exam centre.

The NTA will be conducting the NEET UG 2023 medical entrance exam on Sunday for MBBS, BDS admission for 18,72,341 candidates in 499 exam cities across the country and abroad.

