PM Modi To Distribute 70,000 Appointment Letters To Recruits Under Rozgar Mela Initiative

Prime Minister Modi will distribute about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on June 13 at 10:30 am via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The appointment letters will be distributed under the government’s Rozgar Mela initiative. On Tuesday, the Rozgar Mela will be held at 43 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central government departments as well as state governments/UTs supporting this initiative. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the various government departments, including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.