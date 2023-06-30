PM Modi Travels By Metro To Attend Delhi University's Centenary Ceremony | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the valedictory ceremony of centenary celebrations of Delhi University today at 11 am. PM travels by Delhi Metro to reach at Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University Sports Complex, where the the centenary celebrations is organised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University’s Computer Centre, the building of Faculty of Technology, and of the Academic Block which will be built in the North Campus of the University. Apart from PM Modi, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion as the guest of honor.

Sharing the update on his Twitter handle PM Modi wrote, “Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi’s centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone."