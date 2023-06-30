Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » PM Modi Travels By Metro To Attend Delhi University's Centenary Ceremony | WATCH

PM Modi Travels By Metro To Attend Delhi University's Centenary Ceremony | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University's Computer Centre and the building of Faculty of Technology, and of the Academic Block which will be built in the North Campus of the University

Advertisement

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 12:03 IST

New Delhi, India

The event will be held at Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University Sports Complex (File Photo)
The event will be held at Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University Sports Complex (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the valedictory ceremony of centenary celebrations of Delhi University today at 11 am. PM travels by Delhi Metro to reach at Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University Sports Complex, where the the centenary celebrations is organised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University’s Computer Centre, the building of Faculty of Technology, and of the Academic Block which will be built in the North Campus of the University. Apart from PM Modi, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion as the guest of honor.

Advertisement

Sharing the update on his Twitter handle PM Modi wrote, “Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi’s centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone."

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • As reported by news agency, PTI, some DU colleges has announced guidelines ahead of the PM Modi’s live telecast today. Some of them includes, compulsory attendance for students and teachers, no black dresses during the telecast and suspension of classes between 10 am to noon.  Many other DU colleges, on the other hand, have made it clear that only students and professors are invited to the valedictory function and that there would be no attendance. The DU administration has also made it clear that attendance is not required and has even arranged for a live telecast of the event for those who are unable to attend in person.

    To celebrate its centenary, the university had organised a number of events and projects scheduled for the entire year like setting up new hostels and structures, introducing new courses, documented the history of the university, light and sound performances. Other noteworthy initiatives included the founding of DU Studio, Litfests, book melas, and the planning of seminars, conferences, workshops, and international lecture series.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from bei...Read More

    first published: June 30, 2023, 10:52 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 12:03 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App