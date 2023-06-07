PNB SO Recruitment 2023: Check Last Date To Apply For Specialist Officer Posts And Other Key Details

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a recruitment notification for Specialist Officer vacancies and is inviting eligible candidates to submit their applications online through the official website - pnbindia.in. Interested candidates should carefully review the following information regarding eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

The registration for the recruitment process commenced on May 24 and will remain open until June 11, 2023. A total of 240 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Selection Process For Specialist Officer Post

The selection process consists of an online written test, followed by a personal interview. The written test carries a weightage of 100 marks, while the personal interview is allocated 50 marks. Candidates who attain the minimum qualifying marks set by the Bank in Part-I will be eligible for the interview based on the merit list prepared according to their scores in Part II.

Application Fees For Specialist Officer Post

The application fee is Rs 1180/- for candidates from the general category and Rs 59/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories. For more information regarding SO posts, candidates can refer to the official website of PNB.

Eligibility Criteria For Specialist Officer Post

Candidates who hold a degree in relevant disciplines such as B.Arch, B.E, B.Tech, CA, CMA, Engineering, Graduate, M.Tech, MCA, or Post Graduate are eligible for the post. Interested individuals should ensure that their applications are submitted before the deadline i.e. 11 June 2023.

Salary For Specialist Officer Posts

The salary for PNB Officer and Manager Posts ranges between Rs 36000- Rs 78230.

How to Apply Online for PNB Jobs 2023?

To apply for the PNB Recruitment 2023, candidates must follow these simple steps given below:

1. Carefully read the PNB notification.

2. Go to the official PNB Website at https://www.pnbindia.in.

3. Click on the Career/ Recruitment button.

4. Select Log-In/New Registration (If this is your first attempt for PNB Vacancy)

5. Fill out the PNB form with the right information

6. Upload a passport-size photograph and signature

7. Make the payment

8. Lastly, take a printout of the form for future reference.

Vacancy Details For PNB Recruitment

Officer-Credit: 200 posts

Officer-Industry: 8 posts

Officer-Civil Engineer: 5 posts

Officer-Electrical Engineer: 4 posts

Officer-Architect: 1 post

Officer-Economics: 6 posts

Manager-Economics: 4 posts

Manager-Data Scientist: 3 posts

Senior Manager-Data Scientist: 2 posts