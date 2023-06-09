Police Close on Heels of 3 Accused of Molesting Female Students on JNU Campus

Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Two cases were registered in the matter after students approached the police, one for physical assault and another for molestation-kidnapping bid, JNUSU said

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 14:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Initial investigation revealed that four people had come to JNU campus to meet a person and also to eat (File Photo)
The Delhi Police is looking for three associates of a 22-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the alleged molestation and attempted kidnap of two female students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, an officer said Thursday.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) had on Wednesday alleged that some inebriated men in a car had come to the campus Tuesday night and attempted to kidnap two students. They also got into a fight on campus, it said.

Two cases were registered in the matter after students approached the police, one for physical assault and another for molestation-kidnapping bid, the student group said.

The arrested youth has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Gurgaon, police had earlier said.

Abhishek used to live in Munirka village and had shifted to Gurgaon around four to five months ago. He has completed his graduation and is currently preparing for the MBA, sources said.

According to sources, Abhishek was driving the car when the alleged incidents took place.

Initial investigation revealed that four people had come to the campus to meet a person and also to eat. It has also been revealed that they were not known to the victims.

The three other persons who were with Abhishek at the time of the incident, all residents of Munirka village, have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them, sources said.

According to police, Abhishek has said he had come to the campus twice on Tuesday to meet a student, however, his versions are being verified.

    • “Two complaints — one regarding physical assault and another on molestation, attempt to kidnap — have been received from JNU students. Cases have been registered.

    “In both cases, the accused and the vehicle are the same and have been identified," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C had said Wednesday. Hours after the incident, the security department of JNU announced that the entry of outside vehicles into the campus will be restricted from 10 pm to 6 am.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

