Police Jobs: Gujarat Adopts Unified Recruitment Approach

Gujarat has taken a significant step to consolidate its law enforcement recruitment system with the amalgamation of two pre-existing bodies — the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Recruitment Board and the Lok Rakshak Bharti Board, resulting in the establishment of a comprehensive Police Recruitment Board.

The modification paves the way for future recruitments, including the forthcoming intake for an estimated 12,000 positions encompassing both Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) and PSI roles.

Until now, the PSI Recruitment Board, under state Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, was entrusted with the responsibility of recruiting Police Sub Inspectors. Concurrently, the Lok Rakshak Bharti Board, guided by IPS Hasmukh Patel, focused on the meticulous process of selecting candidates for the Lok Rakshak Dal police constables, more commonly recognised as LRD jawans.

By merging both boards, the government has engineered a unified platform for recruitment activities, aptly named the Police Recruitment Board. The step aims to enhance efficiency and streamline operations within the law enforcement recruitment domain.