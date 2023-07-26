Pondicherry University to Implement NEP from This Academic Year: VC Gurmeet Singh

Pondicherry University will implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in all its departments and affiliated colleges from this academic year, its Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh said here on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons on the university campus, he said the NEP has multi-dimensional features and ’education for empowerment and ‘skill development’.

The Vice-Chancellor also asserted that the NEP does not impose any particular language as “everyone is assured of freedom to learn languages".

“The NEP envisages holistic development to foster cognitive and physical skills of students. The policy promotes a multi-disciplinary approach that encourages students to explore various subjects and develop robust skills. Also, its emphasis on integration of vocational education in general stream," he said.