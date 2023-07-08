Pooja Gupta’s Mother Is A Cop, Husband IPS Officer; She Cracks UPSC Exam To Become IAS

The story of Pooja Gupta, daughter of Sub Inspector Rekha Gupta from the Delhi Police, exemplifies the power of hard work. Despite initially aspiring to become a doctor after completing her 12th standard, Pooja always felt drawn to the UPSC Civil Services Examination. While pursuing her medical studies, she simultaneously prepared for the prestigious UPSC exam.

Pooja achieved success on her first attempt, securing a position in the IPS. However, her grandfather’s aspiration was to witness her become an IAS officer. Determined to fulfill his dream, Pooja persisted in her preparation for the Civil Services exam. Finally, in the UPSC 2020, she accomplished her goal and became an IAS officer, attaining an impressive rank of AIR 42.

Pooja Gupta’s mother, Rekha Gupta, serves as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Delhi Police, while her father is employed in the private sector. Pooja’s inspiration to pursue the Civil Services exam stemmed from her admiration for her mother’s uniform. In her first attempt at the Civil Services Examination in 2018, Pooja secured an impressive rank of 147.

She fondly remembers being honored by the former DCP of Police during her school days, an experience that further fueled her aspiration to become an IAS officer. Although she initially pursued medicine after completing school, Pooja’s dream of becoming an IAS officer remained strong, leading her to dedicate herself to achieving it through hard work and determination.

Pooja Gupta shared her preparation strategy, highlighting her initial reliance on the internet as a medium for guidance. She found valuable insights from YouTube conversations with previous exam toppers, which helped her create a preparation chart. Pooja emphasized the importance of studying from NCERT textbooks and keeping up with current affairs through newspapers.