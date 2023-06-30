Poor Marks in NEET UG 2023? What Are Your Alternate Options?

Every year, a vast number of students participate in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the sole gateway to admission to medical undergraduate programs. This year, of the 20,87,462 candidates who registered for the exam, 20,38,596 appeared, and 11,45,976 cleared the medical entrance exam.

For aspiring medical professionals, receiving low scores in the NEET UG 2023 is a distressing situation. Despite putting in an extensive effort to prepare, many students find it challenging to meet the rigorous standards due to intense competition. Rather than losing hope, it is crucial to explore alternative possibilities. For those who are seeking alternatives due to a low NEET score, it is beneficial to consider the options mentioned below:

Bachelor of Occupational Therapy: Bachelor of Occupational Therapy is a 4.5-year course that deals with the study of therapy concerning the health and well-being of a person. An occupational therapist increases the quality of life for patients who have physical, sensory, or cognitive issues. The therapist employs ordinary activities, exercises, and other therapies to accomplish this. Students who have completed their Class 12 with subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Biology can apply for this course.

Advertisement

Bachelor of Science in Microbiology: This is a three-year UG degree programme. It is concerned with the study of microscopic organisms that are present in several materials around us like soil, water, food, plants, and humans. A microbiologist ensures the safety of the food we consume and the environment we live in. Students who have cleared their 12th with subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Biology can apply for this course.

Also read| No Plans to Conduct NEET UG Twice a Year, ‘Not Feasible’: NMC Tells AISU

Advertisement

Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology: B.Sc. in Biotechnology is also a three-year UG programme. This degree is concerned with the study of biomolecular processes in order to create or invent a variety of technologies as well as products targeted at increasing the overall quality of life. Students who have completed that 12th grade with subjects such as Physics, Chemistry Biology, or Mathematics can apply for this course.

Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Biomedical Engineering: B.Tech in Biomedical Engineering is a four-year engineering UG course. The study of biomedical engineering encompasses the larger area of natural science and technology interaction. Biomedical engineering is a burgeoning profession in the engineering sector. After completing Class 12 with subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Maths, candidates can apply for this programme.