Praxis Business School Holds 15th Convocation Ceremony for PGDM Students

Praxis Business School conducted its 15th convocation ceremony for the PGDM class of 2023 on April 7. A total of 66 students were conferred the AICTE-approved Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). Dr Pramath Raj Sinha, who is a renowned entrepreneur and educationist, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Sinha has had a chequered career. As an educationist, he was the founder and chairman of Harappa Education; the founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees at Ashoka University; founding dean and executive board member of the Indian School of Business.

He has played a key role in shaping India’s higher education landscape. Prior to his academic foray, he was a partner at McKinsey & Company, served as the CEO of ABP News, and was also the managing director of CNBC-TV18. He holds a PhD and an MS from the University of Pennsylvania and a BTech from IIT Kanpur.

Kamlesh Sajnani, chairperson of the board of governors at Praxis Business School declared the convocation ceremony open and followed it up with an inspirational speech.

Dr. Prithwis Mukerjee, director of Praxis Business School, delivered the report. The highlights of the speech were the impressive volume of research publications by the Praxis faculty and the 99 per cent placement achievement by the students. This was followed by professor Dr Sourav Saha, dean academics, conducting the graduation ceremony. Sajnani handed over the degrees to the freshly minted PGDM graduates.

The highlight of the evening was Sinha’s inspiring address. Using personal anecdotes, he conveyed to students how qualities like humility, empathy, responsibility, dedication, honesty, and the willingness to serve, mark an individual for success.

Professor Charanpreet Singh, founder and director of Praxis Business School Foundation, gave his concluding remarks and gave a vote of thanks. He also advised the students to conduct themselves with grace and build their own brand in the corporate world.

