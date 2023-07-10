Pre D.El.Ed 2023: Rajasthan Begins The Registration Process At panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan Education Department begins the registration process for Pre D.El.Ed examination 2023. Interested candidates are requested to register themselves on the official portal, panjiyakpredeled.in. The last date for the registration of the examination is July 30, 2023. Candidates must pay an examination fee of Rs. 400 for one paper and Rs. 500 for two examinations. There will be four sections and multiple choice questions on the Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2023 exam question paper. The marks for each question are three.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 :Steps to apply

Advertisement

Step 1- Visit the official website of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Step 2- Click on the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 link available on the home page under latest announcement section.

Step 3- Complete your registration process.

Step 4- Enter login details and fill the form and click on submit.

Step 5- Pay the fee amount.

Step 6- Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of it with you for further need.