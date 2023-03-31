Preparing For Competitive Exams? 10 GK Questions You Must Know Answers Of

Current affairs and general knowledge are important parts of any government job entrance exams. Candidates have to face these questions from written tests to interviews. Not only for government exams but students preparing for competitive or entrance exams for various education institutions also cannot deny the importance of the GK section. The section is so vast that an aspirant studying it daily can’t confidently say that they have covered it fully. Attempting a quiz containing 10 questions daily can help one retain their knowledge as well as learn more about it. On that note, let’s take a look at this GK quiz, which can help you to get an inch closer to your goal.

Which animal’s milk is pink in colour?

(A) Goat

(B) Camel

(C) Donkey

(D) Hippopotamus

Ans-(D) Hippopotamus

How many languages are written on a Rs 100 note?

(A) 19 languages

(B) 18 languages

(C) 17 languages

(D) 25 languages

Ans- (C) 17 languages

Iraq was earlier known as?

(A) Mesopotamia

(B) Akkad

(C) Babylon

(D) Assyria

Answer – (A) Mesopotamia

The goat is the national animal of which country?

(A) Iran

(B) Iraq

(C) Burkina Faso

(D) Nigeria

Ans-(C) Burkina Faso

IMF has recently provided $80.77 million in aid to which African country?

(A) Thailand

(B) Burkina Faso

(C) Italy

(D) Tanzania

Ans (B) Burkina Faso

Who has recently become the first person to swim from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves?

(A) IPS Krishna Prakash

(B) Dev Prakash

(C) Prem Prakash

(D) Neeraj Pandey

Answer- (A) IPS Krishna Prakash

Recently, Hamza Yusuf has been elected as the First Minister of which country?

(A) Britain

(B) Scotland

(C) United Kingdom

(D) Scotland

Ans-(D) Scotland

Which creature has five eyes?

(A) Lizard

(B) Bee

(C) Spider

(D) Cockroach

Ans (B) Bee

Which organism does not taste with its tongue but with its feet?

(A) Butterfly

(B) Octopus

(C) Spider

(D) Bird

Ans-(A) Butterfly

Why does one get yawn after looking at someone?

(A) Neurons become active on seeing other people doing so

B) Due to infection

(C) There is no reason for this to happen

(D) None of these

Ans-(A) Neurons become active on seeing other people doing so

Along with these questions, aspirants can also take help from other resources like books, magazines, apps, educational YouTube videos and newspapers.

