Students, who are preparing for competitive or entrance exams, cannot deny the importance of general knowledge. It is needed to clear the exams and interview rounds. Current affairs and general knowledge comprise an integral part of any government or competitive exams. It is such a vast section, that even when students study it daily, they can’t cover it all. Attempting a quiz regularly is a perfect method to brush up on your knowledge of current affairs and not panic about completing it at the last moment. On that note, let’s take a look at this GK quiz, which can help you achieve this goal.
Which of these diseases is caused by viruses?
Typhoid
Influenza
Diphtheria
Cholera
Answer- Influenza
When is International Mother Language Day celebrated?
January 21
February 21
June 29
April 26
Answer- February 21
Who is the author of the book Wings of Fire?
APJ Abdul Kalam
Pratibha Patil
Narendra Modi
Arun Jaitley
Answer- APJ Abdul Kalam
Who was the first Prime Minister of India?
Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Subhas Chandra Bose
Answer- Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Who was the first femal Prime Minister of India?
Indira Gandhi
Sarojini Naidu
Aruna Asaf Ali
Sucheta Kripalani
Answer- Indira Gandhi
Which is the deepest ocean in the world?
Indian Ocean
Atlantic Ocean
Mariana Trench
Arctic Ocean
Answer- Mariana Trench
What is the capital of Mizoram?
Itanagar
Aizawl
Imphal
Gangtok
Answer- Aizawl
Which country has no capital?
Nauru
Switzerland
Vatican City
Bolivia
Answer- Nauru
When is World Environment Day celebrated?
April 5
March 5
June 5
April 26
Answer- June 5
Who is the executive head in the president-ruled states?
Prime Minister
Vice President
Chief Justice
President
Answer- President
Along with these questions, students can also take help from other resources like books, magazines, apps and newspapers to gain knowledge regarding current affairs. Youtube channels which focus on educational content can also be a good source.
Read all the Latest Education News here