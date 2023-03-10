Students, who are preparing for competitive or entrance exams, cannot deny the importance of general knowledge. It is needed to clear the exams and interview rounds. Current affairs and general knowledge comprise an integral part of any government or competitive exams. It is such a vast section, that even when students study it daily, they can’t cover it all. Attempting a quiz regularly is a perfect method to brush up on your knowledge of current affairs and not panic about completing it at the last moment. On that note, let’s take a look at this GK quiz, which can help you achieve this goal.

Which of these diseases is caused by viruses?

Typhoid

Influenza

Diphtheria

Cholera

Answer- Influenza

When is International Mother Language Day celebrated?

January 21

February 21

June 29

April 26

Answer- February 21

Who is the author of the book Wings of Fire?

APJ Abdul Kalam

Pratibha Patil

Narendra Modi

Arun Jaitley

Answer- APJ Abdul Kalam

Who was the first Prime Minister of India?

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Subhas Chandra Bose

Answer- Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Who was the first femal Prime Minister of India?

Indira Gandhi

Sarojini Naidu

Aruna Asaf Ali

Sucheta Kripalani

Answer- Indira Gandhi

Which is the deepest ocean in the world?

Indian Ocean

Atlantic Ocean

Mariana Trench

Arctic Ocean

Answer- Mariana Trench

What is the capital of Mizoram?

Itanagar

Aizawl

Imphal

Gangtok

Answer- Aizawl

Which country has no capital?

Nauru

Switzerland

Vatican City

Bolivia

Answer- Nauru

When is World Environment Day celebrated?

April 5

March 5

June 5

April 26

Answer- June 5

Who is the executive head in the president-ruled states?

Prime Minister

Vice President

Chief Justice

President

Answer- President

