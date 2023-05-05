Brain Teaser: Preparing For Competitive Exams? Can You Answer These GK Questions?

General Knowledge is an important part of all the competitive and government exams. Exams for government jobs require candidates to have a strong base in current affairs and general knowledge. It helps the candidates to be aware of the things happening around them. Questions from this category can be from subjects like Science, Geography, Language, World, Country, Awards, Literature, Social Studies, etc. Once the candidates can memorise them well, they can crack this portion very easily. Here are a few general knowledge questions that can come in handy for aspiring job seekers.

Q.1-Who was the last Viceroy of India?

Answer- Louis Francis Albert Victor Nicholas Mountbatten

Q.2- Where is the headquarters of the World Economic Forum?

Answer- Geneva, Switzerland

Q.3- On which date was the State Bank of India constituted?

Answer- July 1, 1955

Q.4- Where did the first train operate in India?

Answer- The first train operated in India between Bombay’s Bori Bunder Station and Thane.

Q. 5- Who was the first Indian woman to win the title of Miss Universe?

Answer- Sushmita Sen

Q. 6- Who was the first Indian to become a member of the British Parliament?

Answer- Dadabhai Naoroji

Q. 7- For which book Rabindranath Tagore won the Nobel Prize?

Answer- Gitanjali

Q.8- Which country has no capital city?

Answer- Nauru

Q. 9- Which organisms can hold their breath for up to 6 days?

Answer- Scorpions

A similar set of General Knowledge questions surfaced on social media some time back.

Q.1- Why is Kaziranga National Park famous?

Answer- One Horned Rhinoceros

Q. 2- The Tropic of Cancer passes through how many states of India?

Answer- 8 states

Q. 3- Which Island is located between India and Sri Lanka?

Answer- Rameshwaram

Q. 4- Which National Park is situated in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh?

Answer- Indravati National Park

Q. 5- Where are Wild Donkeys found in India?

Answer- Rann of Kutch

Q. 6- In which state of India is the Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary located?

Answer- It is situated approximately 64 kilometres to the west of Ahmedabad near Sanand Village, in the Gujarat State.

