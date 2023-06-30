Presidency University Won't Implement Code of Conduct, Students Welcome Move

Presidency University on Thursday said it will not implement the draft code of conduct which had proposed that processions on the campus can be taken out only with prior consent of the institute’s authorities. Students affiliated to the SFI, the CPI-M’s students’ wing which controls the students’ council of the university, and another students union, Independent Consolidation, had launched a week-long protest on Monday against the draft code terming some of the recommendations as an “authoritarian step."

In a note, dean of students Arun Maity said there won’t be any new disciplinary committee and the code of conduct won’t be implemented now. “No code of conduct for students until the next general body meeting," the note said.