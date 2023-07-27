Trends :TN 10th Re Exam ResultSchool ClosureUGC NET ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
President Murmu Calls Upon Law Students to Serve Marginalised Sections of Society

President Murmu Calls Upon Law Students to Serve Marginalised Sections of Society

The president urged the students to spend at least a modest portion of their professional service to genuinely aid the underprivileged by doing pro bono work

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 12:34 IST

Cuttack, India

A total of 223 students graduated from the National Law University. Of them, four were awarded PhD and 42 got LLM degree
A total of 223 students graduated from the National Law University. Of them, four were awarded PhD and 42 got LLM degree (File Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday called upon the graduating students of the National Law University (NLU) here to dedicate a part of their professional time to the service of underprivileged and marginalised sections of society. Addressing the students at the convocation of the university, she appealed to the students to devote at least a small part of their professional service towards helping the poor with genuine compassion, while citing the example of lawyers who do pro bono work and community advocacy for the marginalised. A total of 223 students graduated from the university. Of them, four were awarded PhD and 42 got LLM degrees.

“Your degrees open new doors. It is an occasion to make new resolutions to build a career and fulfil the aspirations of your families, society and the nation," she added.

    first published: July 27, 2023, 12:34 IST
    last updated: July 27, 2023, 12:34 IST
