'Private School Nursery Admission In Delhi-NCR Tougher Than IIT Entrance': Ashneer Grover

Securing a nursey admission in Delhi-NCR is a complex and stressful process for parents who are applying for the first time. They are often unaware of the admission process in the schools and the requirements to fit in. Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover on Monday shared his perspective on the challenges parents face while enrolling their children in schools. In his tweet, he said that it is tougher to get admission to private schools in Delhi-NCR than to clear the IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) entrance exam.

“It’s tougher to get your 4-year-old kid admission in Nursery in your preferred private school than it is to enter IITs. At least in Delhi NCR. Ask any parent who has gone through the process in the last 10 years. Demand for coveted schools far outstrips supply," Ashneer tweeted.

Ashneer, known for his witty tweets, said that if nursery school seats were auctioned in Delhi NCR then IPL (Indian Premiere League) would be the 2nd highest auction in the country.

Many parents on the micro-blogging site agreed with Ashneer in the comments section and even shared their thoughts on the current situation of admissions. One of the users added, “And the rates too are nothing less than any college fees. It’s more about prestige and not about quality of education."

Another user commented, “Haha, you’re absolutely right! The competition for nursery school seats in Delhi NCR can be intense. It’s amazing how high demand creates such a unique dynamic in the education system."

A third user added, “This school near my place is less of a school and more of a car exhibition at 2 in the noon."

Some more reactions are here: