Privatisation is a myth for National Education Policy 2020 said Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh. Addressing a press conference on the completion of three years of NEP 2020 at the Convention Hall, Vice Regal Lodge, the Vice Chancellor made the statement. Mr Singh further remarked that the University of Delhi is the first central university across the country to implement National Education Policy 2020.

Also Read: DU To Implement NEP For Post Graduate Courses From 2024 Or 2025 Academic Year

Shedding light on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF) designed to incorporate the principles of NEP 2020, the VC informed that the framework is meant to give flexibility to the students to develop their academic path with multidisciplinary approach. Further the emphasis is placed on research and innovation and development of analytical and creative thinking. UGCF 2022 also includes provisions for internship, apprenticeship and project and community outreach said Prof. K. Ratnabali, Dean Academic Affairs.

Advertisement

Sharing his thoughts on NEP 2020, VC said, " A lot of work has been done on the format and regularization of NEP, and now its second phase is starting. However, at present it is a big challenge. Its implementation will take time. But slowly work is being done on this. Studies have started under UG Curriculum Framework 2022. Now further work will be done on PG Curriculum Framework."

The University also added 22 Indian languages in the UG framework with development of cluster colleges. Teachers will arranged along with resources. Online teaching and resources are also an option for the University to impart quality education to the students. Further the Vice Chancellor assured that DU administration stands with Manipur students can ‘is ready to provide all possible help to all such aggrieved students’.