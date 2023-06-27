Proficient At Two Languages? Then Apply For This Job Right Away

In today’s era of globalisation, a career in translation has emerged as a promising avenue, offering not only a stable job but also attractive salary packages and perks. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, individuals equipped with comprehensive language skills have the opportunity to excel in this field and unlock greater professional prospects.

Being a translator goes beyond merely converting words from one language to another; it involves bridging linguistic gaps to facilitate effective communication across borders. Whether it’s translating business documents, literary works, or even legal texts, the demand for skilled translators is on the rise.

This field is growing unexceptionally day by day. The professionals can get a job in both the Public and Private sectors after this Degree. The market of foreign companies is expanding in India, thus in such a situation these companies need professionals who are proficient in both Indian and the respective foreign Language.

Advertisement

To become a translator, the candidate must be a Class 12 pass with at least 55% marks from the recognised board. Similarly, to pursue a Master’s degree, an individual should have a Bachelor’s degree in the concerned subject. You can pursue the course in English, French, Spanish, German, Bengali, or Hindi.

Linguistic courses are available at Universities like English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), and Delhi University (DU).

You can also pursue a freelance job as Translator. You can also work in a company and at the same time work as an independent professional. This field can potentially make you an income of Rs 3-5 lakh per Annum. With an experience in this field, you can go up to earning a salary of 8-10 Lakh per Annum.

When it comes to being a translator, a professional should possess some skills required for it that can be understood below-

Advertisement

Communication skills-

Effective communication skills make the job easy and efficient for the translator or interpreter. The ability to listen effectively helps the personnel understand their tasks. People who choose to pursue careers as translators must pay close attention to what they hear and understand while interpreting for audiences.

Business sense-

Advertisement

This is a blend of experience, expertise, and insights to make a good business decision. Self-employed interpreters and translators need general business skills to manage their finances and careers successfully.