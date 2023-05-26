PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Gagandeep Kaur Tops PSEB; Know Merit List Here

Step 1: Open the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in, on your web browser.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ option available at the top of the website.

Step 3: Select the link for the Class 10th result.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the given fields and submit them.

Step 5: The PSEB Class 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.