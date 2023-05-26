Trends :PSEB 10th ResultMP Board 12th ResultMP Board 10th ResultUK Board ResultGSEB SSC Result
Home » education-career » PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Gagandeep Kaur Tops PSEB; Know Merit List Here

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Gagandeep Kaur Tops PSEB; Know Merit List Here

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Once out, students can check their result online on the official website at pseb.ac.in. Students have to use their roll number to download the Punjab Board 10th mark sheet

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:29 IST

Punjab, India

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced class 10 board exam results today, May 26 at 11:30 am. Students can check their result online on the official website at pseb.ac.in. Students have to use their roll number, name, mobile number, and email id to download the Punjab Board 10th mark sheet. Read More

May 26, 2023 12:29 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Provisional marksheet will be available on website at 8 am

May 26, 2023 12:26 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Direct to download marksheet will be activated tomorrow!

May 26, 2023 12:18 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: This year pass percentage above 97%

The pass percentage is a 0.38% decrease from last year. In 2022, of the over 3.23 lakh students who took the exams, as many as 3.16 lakh students passed. The pass percentage stood at 97.94%. Click Here to read more

May 26, 2023 12:16 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Urban and rural result analysis

Urban area: 96.77%

Rural area: 97.94%

May 26, 2023 12:15 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: District toppers in PSEB

Pathankot: 99.19 percent

Kapurthala: 99.2 percent

Amritsar: 98.97 percent

May 26, 2023 12:09 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Result analysis

Total number of students from Punjab class 10th board who passed exam : 2,74,400

Total number of students who will apply for supplementary exam: 6171

Number of students who did fail in the Punjab class 10th board exam : 653

Total number of students withheld: 103

May 26, 2023 12:05 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Girls performed better than boys

May 26, 2023 12:04 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Pass percentage

Punjab boys pass percentage: 96.73 percent

Punjab girls pass percentage: 98.46 percent

May 26, 2023 12:00 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Subject wise pass percentage

Punjabi – 99.19%
English – 99.22%
Hindi – 99.62%
Maths – 99.74%
Science – 99.24%
Social Science – 99.37%

May 26, 2023 11:58 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Merit list

Rank 2: Navjot- 648/650 (99.69%)

Rank 3: Harman Kaur- 646/650 (99.38%)

May 26, 2023 11:56 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Subject wise pass percentage

The pass percentage in English subject is 99.22 which is slightly higher than the pass percentage of 99.1% in Punjabi subject.

May 26, 2023 11:55 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: 100 percent pass percentage of transgender!

May 26, 2023 11:54 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: 98.46% girls pass percentage

May 26, 2023 11:53 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Best performing district

Pathankot district has the highest pass percentage of 99.19% while Barnala has the lowest at 95.96%. Students can check their result from official website.

May 26, 2023 11:52 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: 97.56% Pass percentage

May 26, 2023 11:48 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Topper

Gagandeep Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School, Faridkot has been declared topper with 650/650 marks this year.

May 26, 2023 11:46 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Results announced!

May 26, 2023 11:44 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Press conference begins

May 26, 2023 11:43 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Along with merit list, authorities will release re- evaluation process

May 26, 2023 11:39 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Marksheet

Students will be able to download their results tomorrow, once the link is activated.

May 26, 2023 11:37 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Exams schedule

The PSEB Class 10th exam was conducted from March 24 to April 20 in the morning session from 10 AM to 1:15 PM.

May 26, 2023 11:35 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Check result online

Step 1: Open the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in, on your web browser.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ option available at the top of the website.

Step 3: Select the link for the Class 10th result.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the given fields and submit them.

Step 5: The PSEB Class 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

May 26, 2023 11:33 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Check result via SMS

Punjab Board students can also check results via SMS. Type PB10 roll number and send to 56767650.

May 26, 2023 11:32 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Results to announce soon

May 26, 2023 11:26 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Merit list to release soon

PSEB will announce the names of the board toppers-(PSEB 10th Toppers List) and the merit list will be released along with other details. Keep checking News18.com for the latest updates.

May 26, 2023 11:25 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Results to be out in 5 minutes!

May 26, 2023 11:25 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Result information

The Punjab Board 10th result will be declared at 11:30 am in a press conference and after that students can check their scores at pseb.ac.in.

May 26, 2023 11:23 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Marksheet

PSEB 10th Result will be declared today and the scorecard which will be available from tomorrow will act as a final mark sheet. The original mark sheet will be issued later by the board which the students can collect from their respective schools.

May 26, 2023 11:20 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Last year topper

Rank 1- Nancy Rani (644/650)
Rank 2- Dilpreet Kaur (644/650)
Rank 3- Komal Preet (642/650)

May 26, 2023 11:20 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Pass percentage

Year 2022: 99.06%
Year 2021: 99.93%
Year 2020: 100%
Year 2019: 85.56%
Year 2018: 59.47%

Read more

This year, around 3 lakh students appeared in the class 10th examination of the Punjab Board.

The PSEB Class 10th exam was conducted from March 24 to April 20 in the morning session from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. Over 3 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the results which will be available on the official website – pseb.ac.in as well as on indiaresults.com. To check Punjab Board 10th result 2023, students need to use their roll numbers. In case students are dissatisfied with their marks in the PSEB result 2023, they can opt for the revaluation process. To do so, they will need to either visit the official website or contact their school authorities.

Those students who fail in one or more subjects in the PSEB 10th examination can apply for the supplementary exam, which is scheduled to take place in June. The Punjab Board result 2023 for the supplementary exams is expected to be announced in the last week of July.

In 2022, the class 10th board exam result was declared on July 5 at 12:15 pm. A total of 3,11,545 students appeared in the class 10th exam out of which 126 failed and 3,08,627 students passed the board exam. Last year, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.34 per cent. The top three ranks were obtained by girls. The first rank has been secured by Nancy Rani from Ferozpur. The first and second rank holders have got the same marks but as per the tie-breaker formula, Nancy is younger and hence given the top spot. The topper will be given Rs 1 lakh by the PSEB. The second and third-rank holders will also be given cash prizes.

