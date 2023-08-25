PSEB Announces Mid-Term Exam Dates for Classes 11, 12, Check Schedule Here

The Punjab School Education Board (PESB) has announced the official dates for the mid-term examinations of classes 6 to 12. Students who are going to appear for the mid-term exams can check the dates on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. As per the schedule, the mid-term exams for classes 6 to 10 will be held from September 4 to 15. Meanwhile, the exams for classes 11 and 12 will start on September 1 and end on September 15.

Students appearing for the PESB mid-terms should keep in mind that the exams will be conducted in the morning shift which is from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. In addition, the duration of the exams will be of three hours.

PESB has released the complete date sheets for the mid-term examinations of Classes 11 and 12.

PESB Class 11 Mid-Term Exam Date Sheet

September 1: Economics / Chemistry

September 2: Punjabi (General)

September 4: Mathematics

September 5: Environmental Studies

September 6: Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting

September 8: Biology / MOP / Geography

September 11: Physics / History / Accountancy

September 12: Computer Science

September 13: English (General)

September 14: Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English.

September 15: Political Science / Business Studies.

PESB Class 12 Mid-Term Exam Date Sheet

September 1: Physics / History / Accountancy

September 2: English (General)

September 4: Biology/ Political Science/ Business Studies

September 5: Computer Science

September 6: Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English

September 8: Economics / Chemistry

September 11: Mathematics

September 12: Environmental Studies

September 13: Punjabi (General)

September 14: Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting