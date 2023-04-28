PSEB Class 8 Result 2023 Declared: 98.01% Pass, Lovepreet Kaur Tops Exam

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 8 result 2023 on April 28, at 2:30 pm. As many as 298127 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 292206 candidates managed to pass. This year, the overall pass percentage is 98.01 per cent.

Students who have appeared for Class 8 board exams in the state can check the results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The result was announced by Punjab Board vice-chairman Virinder Bhatia today via press conference.

This year girls have performed better than boys. The pass percentage for girls is 98.68 per cent, while on the other hand the pass percentage of boys is 97.41 per cent.

Nearly 3 lakh students registered for the Class 8 exam this year. The board has also released the PSEB Class 8 toppers list along with the results. Lovepreet Kaur topped the PSEB class 8th examination. Gurankit Kaur secured the second position and Simranpreet Kaur secured the third position.

The pass percentage of government schools is 97.88 per cent, for non-government schools it is 99.12 per cent and for aided schools it is 94.44 per cent

PSEB CLASS 8TH RESULT 2023: MERIT LIST

Rank 1: Lovepreet Kaur from Mansa district with 600/600 marks

Rank 2: Gurankit Kaur from Mansa district with 600/600 marks

Rank 3: Samarpreet Kaur from Ludhiana with 598/600 marks

PSEB CLASS 8TH RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to PSEB’s official website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on Punjab Class 8th result link on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the roll number or other credentials needed. Then, submit the details.

Step 4: The PSEB Class 8th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the mark

Step 6: Take a printout of Class 8th Result 2023 for future reference.

This year the pass percentage of Class 8 has dipped compared to last year. Last year, a total of 3,07,942 students registered for class 8 exams out of which 3,02,558 passed. In 2022 the pass percentage was 98.25 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 98.70 per cent, whereas for boys it was 97.86 per cent.

The PSEB Class 8 exam was conducted from February 25 to March 22. The Class 8 result on the official website will be termed provisional results. The official PSEB Class 8th mark sheet or scorecard will be provided by the schools after a few days.

