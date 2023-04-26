PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Likely To Be Announced Next Week

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali, is expected to declare the Class 8 board exam result 2023 next week. Once declared, the results will be made available to the students online via PSEB’s official website pseb.ac.in. However, PSEB is yet to confirm the exact date and time of the declaration of results for Class 8. According to an Indian Express report, a senior PSEB official said that the results for Class 8 students will probably be released by May 1.

“We had earlier declared a tentative schedule, according to which it was scheduled to release on April 26, but it is not happening anymore. It is highly possible that it will be declared next Monday (May 1)," the official was quoted as saying by the national daily. The senior official further stated that there are chances that the PSEB Class 8th result might release by the end of this week.

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to PSEB’s official website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on Punjab Class 8th result link on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the roll number or other credentials needed. Then, submit the details.

Step 4: The PSEB Class 8th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the mark

Step 6: Take a printout of Class 8th Result 2023 for future reference.

The Class 8 result on the official website will be termed provisional results. The official PSEB Class 8th mark sheet or scorecard will be provided by the schools after a few days. The Punjab board conducted the Class 8 exams from February 25 to March 22. This year, about 2,93,847 students appeared for the Class 8 exams. In 2022, a total of 3,07,942 students had registered for the Class 8 board exams. Out of which, 3,02,558 had passed the test.

The Punjab Board recently released the Class 5 results, wherein the overall pass percentage was 99.69 per cent. There has been a minor increase from 99.62 per cent when compared to last year.

