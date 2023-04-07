PSEB Punjab Board Class 5 Result 2023 Link to be Active Today, 99.69% Qualify

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the results of the class 5th board exams on Friday, April 6, at 3 PM. The link for students to check their results, however, was not activated when the results were released. The said link is set to go live at 10 AM today for those who appeared for the exam. Students can now access their scores at pseb.ac.in, and indiaresults.com.

The overall pass percentage this year is 99.69 percent. The class 5 board exams were held from February 27 to March 6. Although they were originally slated to begin on February 16, the G-20 summit caused the dates to be changed. The practical tests took place at multiple locations around Punjab from March 20 to March 22.

PSEB CLASS 5 RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit pseb.ac.in, the PSEB’s official website.

Step 2: Look up the Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2023 link on the home page and select it.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information on the portal in the new window, then click on “Submit".

Step 4: A new window with the PSEB Class 5th Result 2023 will appear.

Step 5: Carefully cross-check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Take a printout of the Class 5 result for future reference.

Punjab Class 5 results include information that includes the candidate’s full name, parents’ names, school name, roll number, overall score, and the marks obtained in individual subjects.

The class 5 results were released during a press conference by PSEB chairman Dr Satbir Bedi and vice chairman Varinder Kumar Bhatia. Mohali scored the lowest pass rate of 99.45 percent this year, whereas Tarn Taran and Barnala districts attained the highest pass percentage of 99.86 percent.

Advertisement

In comparison to last year, the overall rate of passing increased to 99.69 per cent this year from 99.62 per cent. Girls outperformed boys according to the numbers available, with the girls scoring a 99.74 per cent total pass percentage compared to boys’ who were at a 99.65 per cent pass percentage. The ten transgender pupils who took the exam performed fairly well, passing with flying colours.

Read all the Latest Education News here