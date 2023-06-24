PSSSB Declared Punjab Patwari 2023 Results; Check Out

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the Punjab Patwari Result 2023. Candidates, who appeared for the written examination, can now view their results on the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The results of the written examination for various positions, including Patwari (Revenue), Gallery Assistant, Cataloguer, Assistant Treasurer, Junior Technical Assistant, Book Binder, and Field Artist, have been declared.

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board 2023 Exam was conducted on May 14, and the results were announced on June 21. In addition, candidates can now download the final answer keys for all four sets (Set A, Set B, Set C, and Set D).

The PSSSB Patwari Recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 710 Patwari posts. The online registration for this recruitment concluded on April 2.

Apart from this, the Board has now released a result PDF containing important details such as roll number, application number, candidate name, father’s name, and marks secured in Part A and Part B.

Candidates can check the PSSSB Patwari result 2023 without requiring any login credentials. To check out the results and download the Punjab Patwari Result 2023, follow the steps outlined below.

How to check PSSSB Punjab Patwari Result 2023?

Open your browser and visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab located on the homepage

Select the relevant result link for Patwari, and the Patwari result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Use the ‘ctrl+f’ shortcut key to search for your name or roll number