Puducherry Cabinet Decides to Give Govt School Students 10% Quota in UG Medical Courses

The N Rangasamy dispensation here has decided to give a 10 per cent horizontal reservation to students of government schools for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the Union Territory.

A Cabinet meeting, held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Rangasamy, decided to introduce the 10 per cent horizontal reservation for the students of the government schools.

Later, Rangasamy told reporters that formal approval of the Lieutenant Governor has been sought in the matter.