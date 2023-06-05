Pune Student Scores 35% in All Subjects in Maharashtra SSC Exam

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the Maharashtra Class 10 board exam results on June 2. At a time when it’s usually high-scoring students grabbing all the attention, Vaibhav More, a student from Pune’s Junnar city has made the headlines for getting just 35 per cent marks in every subject.

Some students who score higher than 90 per cent in the board exams nonetheless bemoan their low scores. But that’s not the case with Vaibhav More. He was amused to see his scorecard when the results were declared. He couldn’t believe that he passed the Maharashtra SSC exam, and neither could his family. “Bhari, na (Awesome, isn’t it)" was his reaction when he was asked about the peculiar mark sheet.

“I did prepare for the exam but didn’t have much expectations. I was astonished to see 35 in each of the subjects. I haven’t seen anyone with such a mark sheet. My friends, too, are surprised," said Vaibhav More as per Free Press Journal report.

Son of a farm labour couple in the small village of Bori Khurd, located 93 kilometres north of Pune, Vaibhav More doesn’t particularly enjoy studying and was anticipating failing the exam. According to the 16-year-old, his mother and teacher were both relieved because they didn’t hold out much hope. On the other hand, his father was not at all amused. Vaibhav More remarked, “He (Father) yelled at me because he wanted me to score more."

The father, Krushna More, raised a fairly incisive question about his son’s strange performance, reports add. Did he genuinely receive those marks, or did someone condone his passing? the father stated.

Vaibhav More further claimed that as he found it difficult to comprehend what was being taught in the classroom, he never felt a strong love for education. He really detested mathematics. To make matters worse, the COVID-19-induced lockdown forced the closure of his school for more than a year. He gives credit to his older sister, a Bachelor of Computer Science (BCS) graduate, for helping him prepare for the Maharashtra class 10 exam and pass.

Vaibhav doesn’t spend much time studying; instead, he assists his parents with farm chores and spends his free time playing cricket and kabaddi. He frequently fastens and unfastens electrical devices since he is captivated by them. He is currently considering enrolling in a vocational course at the neighbouring Industrial Training Institute (ITI), though he isn’t entirely convinced about it.

This year, a total of 15,77,256 students registered for the Maharashtra SSC exam and 96.94 per cent of students cleared the board exam. Out of which, 7,33,067 were girls and 8,44,116 were boys. Students can check their qualifying scores at mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in and sscresult.mkcl.org.